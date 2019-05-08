Chef Russell LaCasce from the ZuZu restaurant at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale shares a fresh way to prepare Ahi tuna poke along with avocados and jalapenos.
INGREDIENTS
For tuna
• 8 ounces of large diced Tuna
• 1 teaspoon of Sambal chili paste
• ½ a teaspoon of Sesame oil
• 1 Tablespoon of scallion
• 1 pinch of sea salt
Toss all ingredients together and season with sea salt to taste.
For avocado
• 2 ripe avocados
• 1 teaspoon of chopped cilantro
• 1 Tablespoon of lime juice
• ½ a Tablespoon of olive oil
• 1 pinch Sea salt
Toss all ingredients together and season with sea salt to taste.
For jalapeno
• 2 jalapeños sliced
• 1 ounce of picked cilantro or micro cilantro
• 1 ounce of shaved radish
• 1 ounce of scallion greens
• Drizzle of sesame oil
• Pinch of sea salt
Toss all ingredients together and season with sea salt to taste.
To assemble the dish
Place the smashed avocado down on the plate first and top with the tuna poke.
Finish with the salad and garnish with crispy taro chips, another pinch of sea salt and a drizzle of sesame oil.
