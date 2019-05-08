Chef Matthew Taylor from Mora Italian shares a lovely dish for summer time, Heirloom tomato panzanella.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds of tomatoes (about 6 medium)
• 3 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 2 shallots thinly sliced
• 3-4 Tablespoons of red wine vinegar
• 5 fresh basil leaves finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• Fresh ground black pepper to taste
• ½ cup of shaved ricotta salata
• 2cups of, diced focaccia bread, toasted
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut tomatoes into halves, quarters, or slices, depending on size.
Mix extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, salt, black pepper, shallots, basil in a bowl.
Marinate tomatoes for at least 3 hours.
To serve
Toss the tomatoes with the toasted focaccia bread and allow to sit for couple minutes.
Divide the tomato salad up among your serving dishes and top with shaved ricotta salata.
Enjoy
