French Onion Soup & Frisee Salad
Serves 4
French Onion Soup:
4 large onions, minced
1 stick butter
6 ½ cups chicken stock (may use canned)
4 slices French bread
¼ cup grated gruyere cheese
In a heavy saucepan, sweat the onions in butter, covered, over low heat for ten minutes. Remove the lid and continue to cook the onions, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes, or until they are soft and golden. Add chicken stock and simmer for one hour.
Lightly toast the bread and sprinkle each slice with a small amount of cheese. Place bread on sheet pan and broil on high until cheese melts about 1 minute. Place toasts in bowls and ladle soup over them. Sprinkle the remainder of the cheese on top and place bowls in broiler and melt cheese until bubbling and golden.
Frisee Salad:
8 oz Frisee (baby)
4 large Eggs
1/2 cup Sherry Vinaigrette
1/4 cup Distilled vinegar
½ cup Diced tomatoes, fresh
Salt & Pepper, to taste
2 tbsp Raw bacon, chopped
1) Poach eggs in 1-qt water with distilled vinegar added over low heat, just below the boiling point.
2) Once finished poaching, shock eggs in ice water and set aside.
3) Cook bacon in a pan over medium heat until rendered, deglaze with half of the sherry vinaigrette.
4) Toss frisee with the rest of the sherry vinaigrette, salt, & pepper.
5) Sprinkle bacon pieces evenly across the plates.
6) Add dressed frisee on top of bacon on each plate, sprinkle with diced tomatoes.
7) Place one poached egg in the middle of each salad and serve. Enjoy!
