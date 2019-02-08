Fish Tacos
(serves 4)
For Fish-
8 1-1.5oz boneless skinless pieces of white fish
2 tsp kosher salt
1 Tbl chile powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp cumin
For Sauce-
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbl chipotle paste(canned chipotles mashed up with a bit of adobo liquid)
1 tsp pickled onion
1/2 tsp rice wine vinegar
1 Tbl minced green onion
1 tsp minced cilantro
1 tsp lemon juice
1/4 tsp salt
For Tacos-
1 cup shredded cabbage
1 orange segmented and chopped
1/2 tsp minced cilantro
8 corn or flour tortillas
To prepare sauce:
Remove 1 chipotle from can with a bit of the liquid, smash up with the back of your knife until paste like. Add this to a mixing bowl with mayo, pickled onion, vinegar, green onion, cilantro, lemon juice and salt. Whisk together, taste, reseason if necessary then set aside.
To prepare fish:
Mix the salt, chile powder, onion powder and ground cumin together, then roll the fish fillets in the spice mix. In a hot pan, sear the fillets of fish in cooking oil, cook for 1-2
minutes on each side. Fish should feel firm but not falling apart (a little opaque inside is preferred). Remove from pan and set aside.
Chicken Adobo Tacos
(serves 4)
For Chicken-
8 bone in, skinless chicken thighs
1 cup white vinegar
1 1/4 cup soy sauce
10 garlic cloves crushed
15 black peppercorns
For Tacos-
1/2 cup favorite salsa(I prefer verde salsa for these)
Thinly sliced green onion for garnish
12 corn or flour tortillas
To make the chicken:
Place the chicken, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and peppercorns in a pot, bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, turn chicken over and cook another 10 minutes with lid off. When chicken is tender, remove and set aside. Continue to reduce the sauce until slightly thickened. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, slice from bone or shred by hand.
To serve:
Warm the chicken in a pan, drizzle with a bit of the reduced cooking liquid. Be careful not to overcook. Warm tortillas in a pan, top with the chicken, drizzle with salsa and top with green onions. Enjoy.
