Owner and Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar shares an easy recipe for some delicious fish fried.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of seasonal fish, defrosted, scaled and clean slits
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of pimento
• 1 teaspoon of pickapeppa
• 2 teaspoons of white vinegar
• 6 cups of canola oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Scale Fish, clean out belly, remove gills, pat dry.
Make 3 long cuts on a bias on each side of fish.
Combine black pepper, salt, pimento and white vinegar. Mix to combine.
Push seasoning into each slit in fish and belly.
Let marinade 30 minutes. ***DO NOT marinade overnight or over 30 Minutes.
To fry, gently pat excessive liquid from fish.
In a large sauté pan, bring canola oil to 375 degrees. DO NOT exceed 375 degrees once fish are in sauté pan.
Lay fish down and pick up a few times. Check temperature of pot constantly throughout frying.
Fry 2 minutes on EACH side. Internal temperature must be 140.
Lay on wire rack. Refrigerate to cool.