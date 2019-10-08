Owner and Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar shares an easy recipe for some delicious fish fried.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pound of seasonal fish, defrosted, scaled and clean slits

• 1 teaspoon of black pepper

• 1 teaspoon of salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of pimento

• 1 teaspoon of pickapeppa

• 2 teaspoons of white vinegar

• 6 cups of canola oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Scale Fish, clean out belly, remove gills, pat dry.

Make 3 long cuts on a bias on each side of fish.

Combine black pepper, salt, pimento and white vinegar. Mix to combine.

Push seasoning into each slit in fish and belly.

Let marinade 30 minutes. ***DO NOT marinade overnight or over 30 Minutes.

To fry, gently pat excessive liquid from fish.

In a large sauté pan, bring canola oil to 375 degrees. DO NOT exceed 375 degrees once fish are in sauté pan.

Lay fish down and pick up a few times. Check temperature of pot constantly throughout frying.

Fry 2 minutes on EACH side. Internal temperature must be 140.

Lay on wire rack. Refrigerate to cool.

Recommended for you