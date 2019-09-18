Chef Christopher from Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for fish en papillote, makes a wonderful dinner plate.
INGREDIENTS
• 8 oz white fish (or another fish like salmon, cod, etc.)
• 2 limes or lemons
• 1/4 cup dry vermouth
• 1-cup julienne or sliced carrots
• 1-cup julienne or sliced celery
• 1-cup julienne or sliced leeks
• 1/2 teaspoon of coriander, crushed
• 4 sheets of parchment paper
• Cooking spray
• 1/4 cup water
for the vierge sauce
• 2 tablespoon of olive oil
• 1/4 cup tomatoes, diced
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 tablespoon of basil, diced or chopped
• 1/4 teaspoon of crushed coriander
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a sauté pan, heat and sweat tomatoes and garlic. Add basil and coriander.
Fold sheets of parchment paper in half and cut out a large heart shape.
Unfold and lightly oil on one side. Place the fish and season with salt and pepper.
Season the vegetables and place on top of the oiled fish. Add vermouth.
To seal the paper, fold paper over the fish. Starting at the top of the heart; fold down a half-inch of the paper and seal tightly.
Next, starting about ½ way up the fold, fold down another ½ inch. You are doing this so that it is airtight and will cook properly.
Next, sprinkle the baking sheet with water (about ¼ cup will do). Place the fish wrapped in paper on a baking sheet and bake for four minutes.
Take the fish out of the oven, cut open the paper, and transfer the fish and vegetables to a plate.
Spoon sauce over the top and around the fish as desired.