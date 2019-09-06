Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares a recipe for a lovely dinner plate of quail.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 quails
• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
• 2 cups of Walnut Stuffing
for port orange sauce
• 1 cup of orange marmalade
• 1/2 cup of chicken stock
• 1/4 of cup orange juice
• 1 tablespoon of shallot, minced
• 2 teaspoons of garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup of Port
• 1 teaspoon of olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Season quail with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
Stuff the cavity of each quail with 1/2 cup of Walnut Stuffing.
Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil to pan and sear breast of quail over high heat for 1-2 minutes.
Place quail on a cooking dish and roast at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165.
for port orange sauce
While quail is roasting, saute shallot and garlic with olive oil in a small pan for 2-3 minutes over low heat.
Turn up heat to medium high and add port and reduce by half.
Add remaining ingredients and cook 8-10 minutes or until mixture has reduced by half; set aside.
Serve quail with grilled summer squash and 2 tablespoons of Port Orange Sauce