Owner and Chef Christopher Collins of The Macintosh shares a recipe for a lovely dinner plate of quail.

INGREDIENTS

• 4 quails

• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

• 2 cups of Walnut Stuffing

for port orange sauce

• 1 cup of orange marmalade

• 1/2 cup of chicken stock

• 1/4 of cup orange juice

• 1 tablespoon of shallot, minced

• 2 teaspoons of garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup of Port

• 1 teaspoon of olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Season quail with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.

Stuff the cavity of each quail with 1/2 cup of Walnut Stuffing.

Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil to pan and sear breast of quail over high heat for 1-2 minutes.

Place quail on a cooking dish and roast at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165.

for port orange sauce

While quail is roasting, saute shallot and garlic with olive oil in a small pan for 2-3 minutes over low heat.

Turn up heat to medium high and add port and reduce by half.

Add remaining ingredients and cook 8-10 minutes or until mixture has reduced by half; set aside.

Serve quail with grilled summer squash and 2 tablespoons of Port Orange Sauce

