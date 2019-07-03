Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe full of Mexico flavor for grilled corn.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 ears of corn with the husk intact
• 1 cup of mayo
• 1 tablespoon of cholula hot sauce
• 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice
• 1 teaspoon each of salt pepper and sugar
• 1/4 cup of chicken stock
• 1/4 cup cotija cheese ground
• 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
• pure ground chile to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Over a medium hot grill roast the corn until the husks are well charred about 5 minutes turning them occasionally so as not to completely burn the kernels underneath.
Set them aside to cool enough to handle then shuck them and cut the corn off the cob.
When ready to eat; mix the mayo, hot sauce, lime juice and chicken stock and warm in a saute pan.
Pour over corn and garnish with the cheese, cilantro and chile powder. Serve immediately.
