Eggplant Slices with Cherry Tomatoes and Olives
Serves 8
Ingredients
Tomatoes:
½ pound cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 tablespoon olive oil
Eggplant:
2 medium eggplants (about 1 pound each)
Coarse sea salt
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/3 cup creamy goat cheese
12 pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
3 tablespoons julienned basil leaves
1/3 cup crumbled cotija cheese
Procedure
Tomatoes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly oil rimmed baking sheet. Arrange tomatoes, cut side up, on prepared sheet. Drizzle the tablespoon of oil over the tomatoes and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until tomatoes look slightly shriveled and are slightly brown around edges, about 30 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Eggplant: Trim the ends from the eggplants and peel off the skin. Cut each eggplant lengthwise into 4 or more ½-inch slices. Cut any rounded sides so the pieces will lie flat on the baking sheet. Sprinkle the slices with coarse salt and layer in a colander to drain for at least 30 minutes or for up to 2 hours. Rinse the eggplant slices under cold running water and dry well with paper towels, pressing to remove as much moisture as possible.
Preheat the broiler and put the oven rack about 4 inches from the heat. Line a large, heavy baking sheet with foil and arrange the slices on the sheet in a single layer. Brush both sides of each slice with oil. Broil until the eggplant is tender and lightly browned on both sides, turning once, about 7 to 9 minutes.
In a medium bowl, combine the cooled tomatoes, the goat cheese, and the olives. Divide the mixture evenly on top of the eggplant slices. Sprinkle the cotija cheese on top and return the slices to the broiler. Broil until the cheese is just beginning to brown around the edges, 1 or 2 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with basil, and serve immediately.
