Food Blogger Renee Fuentes from ThaiCaliente.com shares a tasty recipe for an egg roll in a bowl great for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon of Sesame Oil (substitute any cooking oil)
• 1 pound of ground turkey (substitute any ground meat)
• 1 (16 ounce) package of coleslaw (substitute broccoli slaw or shredded kale)
• Salt and Pepper to taste
for stir fry sauce
• 1 tablespoon of Hoisin Sauce (substitute soy sauce + brown sugar).
• 2 tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce (substitute liquid aminos, coconut aminos, or tamari).
• 1 tablespoon of Rice Vinegar (substitute white vinegar, apple cider, or fresh lime/lemon juice).
INSTRUCTIONS
In a pan over medium heat add oil and ground turkey, break apart and cook thoroughly.
Season with some salt and pepper.
Add sauce, stir well then add entire bag of cole slaw.
Place a lid on the pan and allow to cook for a couple minutes, then remove lid and stir.
Most of the coleslaw should be wilted down.
Taste and see if additional seasoning is needed.
Serve with rice and top with a spicy mayo (equal parts hot sauce and mayo).