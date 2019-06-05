Chef Diego from Taco Guild shares a recipe for a healthy and easy to make duck breast tacos.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pieces of Duck Breast
• 1 dry guajillo chili
• 2 saffron threads
• 3 Roma tomatoes, roasted
• 2 jalapenos, finely chopped
• 1 red pepper, finely chopped
• 1 garlic clove, fine chopped
• 2 oranges (1 peeled and cut in 12 pieces, the other one cut into wedges)
• 1 cup of orange juice
• 4 ounces of brown sugar
• 2 ounces of chili sauce.
• 1 tablespoon of lemongrass, finely chopped
• Micro cilantro
• 6 tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS
Make the marinade: deep fry the guajillo pepper and roast the Roma tomatoes. In a blender, puree these ingredients with the saffron. Let cool.
Take the duck breast and make “X” cuts in the fat, careful not to cut all the way thru to the meat. Coat the breasts completely with the marinade. Place in the refrigerator, let marinate for 24 hours.
Making the jalapeno orange glaze: At medium heat, sauté the jalapenos, red peppers, orange pieces, garlic and lemongrass. When the mixture is starting to caramelize, add the orange juice, chili sauce and sugar and let it reduce to half the volume. Once reduced, allow to cool.
Caramelized orange: cut one orange into wedges about ¼ inch thick, coat with a little vegetable oil, brown sugar and paprika, and bake for 5 minutes at 350 degrees.
Place a sauté pan at medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon of oil and place the duck breast fat side down and let it cook for about 5-6 minutes until crispy. Then turn over and let it cook on the other side for 4 minutes. Remove the duck and let it rest for 5-7 minutes. It should be medium to medium well.
Once the duck rests, slice it into ¼ inch thin slices. Place in the tortilla, drizzle with the jalapeno orange glaze on top and finished with sliced of the caramelized orange and micro greens.
