Chef Charles Wiley from Hearth 61 at Mountain Shadows Resort shares a simple recipe for a warm, full of protein soup.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
• 1 1/2 tablespoons of ginger, chopped
• 2 cloves of garlic chopped
• 2 pieces of scallions sliced
• 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric
• 1/4 teaspoon of cumin, ground
• 1 small carrot, peeled, small dice (about 4oz.)
• 1 green apple, small dice
• 1 cup of red lentils
• 1/2 cup of brown rice
• 1 can of Lite Coconut milk, 13.5 oz.
• 1 quart of vegetable stock
• 2 tablespoon of lime juice (reserve zest)
• To taste Kosher salt
• 7 ounces of plain Greek yogurt (one small container)
• 1 teaspoon of chili paste
• 1/3 cup of cilantro leaves
• 1/3 cup of toasted coconut
• 1/4 cup of peanuts, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat in a large sauce pot over medium heat, the oil, ginger, garlic, scallions, turmeric and cumin. Cook, stirring until ginger is softened and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes.
Add carrot and apple, stir to coat. Stir in lentils, brown rice, coconut milk and vegetable stock, bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook about 35 minutes until rice is tender.
Add lime juice and season to taste with salt.
Meanwhile, transfer the yogurt to a mixing bowl. Whisk in the chili paste and set aside.
To serve, ladle the soup into a warm bowl. Top with a dollop of the spicy yogurt followed by a few cilantro leaves, a generous sprinkling of coconut, some chopped peanuts and the lime zest. Serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.