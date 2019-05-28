Owner and Chef Jennifer Russo of the Market Restaurant and Bar shares an easy recipe for grilled pineapple spears.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 large ripe golden pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 8 to 10 wedges
• Olive oil
• 1/4 cup of honey
• Pinch of chili powder, Salt and Pepper
• Prepare a charcoal grill with a single layer of hot coals
INSTRUCTIONS
When the grill is ready, brush the pineapple wedges lightly with the oil and place them on the grill.
Cook for 6 to 8 minutes per side until nicely charred and lightly colored. Remove to a serving plate and drizzle with honey and enjoy!
