Barbara Fenzl from Les Gourmettes Cooking School shares another yummy appetizer that is easy to make.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups of grated sharp Cheddar cheese (about 12 ounces)
• 2/3 cup of beer
• 1/3 cup of sour cream
• 2 Tablespoons of mayonnaise
• 3/4 teaspoon cumin
• 1 pickled jalapeño seeded and finely chopped
• 2 chayote squash, peeled, cored and sliced into strips
• 1 jicama peeled and sliced into strips
• 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into strips
• 1 yellow pepper, cored, seeded and cut into strips
• 1/2-pound package baby carrots rinsed and drained
• crackers
INSTRUCTIONS
Put cheese, beer, sour cream and cumin in a blender. Purée until smooth, scraping down the sides if necessary.
Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chopped chiles.
Place the bowl in the center of a large platter and arrange vegetables and crackers around it.
Enjoy!
