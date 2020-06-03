So easy and so delicious! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2Mn0oY6

Our YLAZ host Suzanne Bissett shares an easy to make recipe for some yummy cake pops.

INGREDIENTS

• 36 chocolate sandwich cookies

• 1 – 8 ounce of cream cheese, softened

• 12 ounces of white chocolate, melted

INSTRUCTIONS

In a food processor, finely crush the cookies, reserving about 2 tablespoons of the mixture for sprinkling on top of the pops.

In a large bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and cream cheese, stirring until evenly mixed.

Chill the mixture for about an hour or until it can be rolled into a ball and hold its shape.

Divide and roll the mixture into golf ball-sized balls.

Dip the pops in the melted white chocolate and place on a; baking lined with parchment paper.

Sprinkle the reserved cookie crumbs on top of the pops before the chocolate hardens.

