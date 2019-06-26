Chef Christopher from Wrigley Mansion shares a fresh tomato salad recipe that is easy to make.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 medium tomatoes, quartered
• 4 tablespoons of finely cut shallots
• 1/3 cups of extra virgin olive oil
• Maldon salt to taste
• Ground black pepper to taste
• 4 sprigs of basil
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix tomatoes together with seasoning and extra virgin olive oil and garnish with basil.
