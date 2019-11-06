Chef Christopher from Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for a lovely beet salad that would make a nice side dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of assorted beets
• 3 ounces of olive oil
• A few sprigs fresh thyme
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 2 cups field greens
• 1 ounce of sherry vinegar.
• 1/2 gallon of whole milk
• 1 lemon
• French bread, toasted
INSTRUCTIONS
Toss whole beets with olive oil, sprigs of thyme, salt, and pepper and roast at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
Rub the roasted beets in a towel to remove skin and then slice.
Toss field greens in 1 ounce of sherry vinegar and 3 ounces of the braising liquid from the beets.
Toast four slices of French bread.
To make the ricotta, bring 1/2-gallon whole milk to 140 degrees, then add the juice of one lemon.
Strain the cheese curds that form through a fine-mesh strainer and let it drain until only the cheese is left (best done the night before and left to strain overnight).
When done, you can season the ricotta with salt, pepper, and finely cut chives.
To plate the salad, arrange dressed salad greens on the plate with sliced beets.
Spread ricotta cheese on toasted French bread, arrange on the plate and serve with honey.