Author and Chef Barbara Pool Fenzl shares an easy recipe for dried cherry and orange muffins with orange butter just to make it even better.
INGREDIENTS
for muffins
• 1-1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup of yellow cornmeal
• 1 teaspoon of baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
• 2/3 cup of buttermilk
• 1/4 cup of fresh orange juice
• 1 teaspoon of grated orange zest
• 1 egg
• 6 tablespoons of unsalted butter
• 3/4 cup of granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup of chopped toasted pecans
• 1/2 cup of dried cherries
for orange glaze
• 3/4 cup of confectioners' sugar
• 1-1/2 tablespoons of milk
• 1 teaspoon of grated orange zest
• 1/4 cup of finely chopped toasted pecans
for orange butter
• 1 stick (4 ounces) of unsalted butter
• 1/2 teaspoon of grated orange zest
• 1-1/2 teaspoons of fresh orange juice
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
INSTRUCTIONS
for muffins
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Butter or spray with vegetable oil twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups.
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cornmeal, baking soda and salt.
In another medium bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, orange juice, orange zest and egg.
In the bowl of an electric mixture or with a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until creamy.
With mixer on low speed, mix in dry and liquid ingredients, alternately, in a couple additions, starting and ending with the dry ingredients.
Stir in pecans and dried cherries.
Divide batter among muffin cups and bake until muffins are golden, and a skewer comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove from the pan and cool on a rack.
for glaze
In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners' sugar, milk, and orange zest until smooth.
Drizzle over cooled muffins and sprinkle with chopped pecans.
for orange butter
In a food processor or with an electric mixer, beat all the ingredients together until smooth. Refrigerate, covered, if not using immediately.