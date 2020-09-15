DELICIOUS! Full recipe: https://bit.ly/3hH25wC

Owner and Chef Jennifer Russo of The Market by Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for some great tasting cheese burgers.

INGREDEINTS

• 2 pounds freshly ground chuck

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 4 slices white Cheddar, sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 4 slices yellow Cheddar, sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 4 hamburger buns

• 4 leaves Romaine Lettuce

• 4 thick sliced beef steak tomato

• Grilled Vidalia Onions, recipe follows

• Dill pickles, sliced

• Ketchup

for horseradish mustard

• 1/2 cup Dijon mustard

• 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained

for grilled vidalia onions

• 1 Vidalia onions, sliced crosswise, 1/4-inch thick slices

• 1 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat grill or a cast iron skillet to high.

Divide the beef into 4 (8-ounce) burgers.

Season on both sides with salt and pepper, to taste.

Grill or cook in the skillet for 4 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare doneness.

During last minutes of cooking add 2 slices of cheese to each burger, cover grill and let melt, approximately 1 minute.

Place burger on bun and top with Horseradish Mustard, lettuce, grilled Vidalia onions, pickles and ketchup.

