Owner and Chef Jennifer Russo of The Market by Jennifer's Catering shares a recipe for some great tasting cheese burgers.
INGREDEINTS
• 2 pounds freshly ground chuck
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 4 slices white Cheddar, sliced 1/4-inch thick
• 4 slices yellow Cheddar, sliced 1/4-inch thick
• 4 hamburger buns
• 4 leaves Romaine Lettuce
• 4 thick sliced beef steak tomato
• Grilled Vidalia Onions, recipe follows
• Dill pickles, sliced
• Ketchup
for horseradish mustard
• 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained
for grilled vidalia onions
• 1 Vidalia onions, sliced crosswise, 1/4-inch thick slices
• 1 tablespoons olive oil
• Salt and black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat grill or a cast iron skillet to high.
Divide the beef into 4 (8-ounce) burgers.
Season on both sides with salt and pepper, to taste.
Grill or cook in the skillet for 4 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare doneness.
During last minutes of cooking add 2 slices of cheese to each burger, cover grill and let melt, approximately 1 minute.
Place burger on bun and top with Horseradish Mustard, lettuce, grilled Vidalia onions, pickles and ketchup.