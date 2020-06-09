Chef Laura Dae Dickey and Chef Phil Butler from Dickey's Barbecue share a recipe for some good smoked brisket barbecue.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 - 10-12 pounds of Brisket, whole
• 2-3 tablespoons of yellow mustard
• 6-7 tablespoons of Dickey’s Brisket Rub
prep
Trim the top fat from the brisket to 1/4 “thick and remove the kernel (hard fat) between the point and flat.
The point is the thick muscle that sits over the flat, the thinner muscle on the bottom of the brisket.
Rub the entire brisket with yellow mustard, then season with Dickey’s Brisket Rub.
Make sure to evenly season the top bottom and all sides of the brisket.
Prior to smoking, refrigerate the brisket for 2-3 hours.
Overnight is even better!
to smoke the brisket
Prepare smoker be heat soaking the pit at 275 degrees. Heat soaking is when you heat the pit to a specific temperature, and it can remain at that temperature for more than 10 minutes.
In a pellet grill or smoker, this happens rather quickly.
Place the brisket into the pit with the fat side up.
Maintain the pit temperature at 275°F for 4-5 hours.
After 4-5 hours, the brisket should begin to form a dark bark on the exterior.
Use a digital thermometer placed through the thickest part of the brisket to check the internal temperature.
Once the temperature of the brisket reaches 170 degrees, remove the brisket from the pit and place on a large piece of butcher paper or aluminum foil.
Wrap the brisket tightly.
Place the brisket back on the pit. If the heat is coming from the bottom of the pit, place the brisket fat side down so that the flat does not dry out while the brisket finishes smoking.
During this portion of the cooking process, turn the pit temperature down to 225 degrees.
Slowing the process will ensure the brisket maintains the most amount of moisture while it finishes cooking.
Once the brisket reaches the internal temperature of 200-203 degrees, remove it from the pit and place in a cooler or refrigerate to allow it to rest for 90 minutes to 2 hours before slicing.
When slicing, cut across the thin portion of the brisket. This will ensure you cut across the grain.
When slicing the thicker part of the brisket, rotate the brisket 90 degrees and slice down.
The grain on the point runs opposite to that of the grain on the flat.
Serve with pickles, onions and Dickey’s classic barbecue sauce – enjoy!