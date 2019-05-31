Chef Christopher Gross of Geordie's at Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for a lovely mushroom tart.
INGREDIENTS
• One sheet of puff pastry cut into four pieces (4 inches by 2 inches)
• One egg, beaten
• 8 ounces of mushrooms, shiitake or any other variety
• 1 shallot finely chopped
• 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter divided
• 3 ounces of port wine
• 4 ounces of heavy cream
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook puff pastry at 350 degrees until golden brown (~10 minutes) and remove from oven
Saute mushrooms in about 1 tablespoon of butter until tender then add shallots and cook, remove from pan.
Add port wine to the pan and reduce until 2/3 of the liquid evaporates, add cream and reduce until it thickens.
Whisk in the remaining butter and return the mushroom and shallot mixture to the pan.
Place half of the puff pastry on a plate, removing the top and add the mushrooms and sauce to the bottom part.
Place the other half of the pastry on top and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.