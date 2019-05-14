Chef Christopher Gross from the Wrigley Mansion shares a sweet and creamy raspberry mousse millefeuille.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 ½ cups of half and half (light cream)
• ½ of fragrant vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
• 6 egg yolks
• 2/3 cups of sugar
• 2 ½ gelatin sheets
• 8 ounces of raspberry fruit puree
• 24 ounces of cream whipped stiff
• 2 ½ ounces of sifted powdered sugar
• One sheet of puff pastry about 10 inches by 8 inches
• Left over vanilla sauce can be used for serving with the dessert
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix in bowl the half and half, the vanilla bean, 6 egg yolks and the sugar.
Melt the gelatin sheets in ice water and add to the vanilla sauce.
Mix the powdered sugar and the whipped cream.
Fold the vanilla sauce and the gelatin mixture into the cream.
Then slowly fold in the fruit puree. Place in pastry bag.
Bake the puff pastry at 350 F for 10 to 15 minutes covered with baking rack.
When done cut in three and dust with powdered sugar.
Place under broiler till sugar caramelizes or you can use a glow torch.
Layer on cooked caramelized puff pastry one square at a time and serve.
