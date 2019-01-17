Dark Chocolate Surprise Tart
Makes one 10-inch tart
Ingredients
Crust:
½ cup shelled, unsalted pistachio nuts
6 ounces dark chocolate wafer cookies
2 teaspoons sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
2 medium soft-ripe avocados
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
6 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
Ganache:
4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
½ cup heavy cream
Procedure
Crust: Preheat oven to 350F. Put pistachios on a small sheet pan and toast until aromatic and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Cool. Put nuts in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until coarsely ground. Remove 1 tablespoon of them and set aside. Add the wafer cookies, sugar, and salt to the nuts and pulse again until finely ground. Add the butter and pulse until mixture is moistened throughout. Turn the crumb mixture into a 10-inch tart pan with a removeable bottom and press it evenly over the bottom and sides of the pan. Bake until set and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Cool completely.
Filling Scoop out the avocados into the bowl of a food processor. Add the remaining ingredients and purée until smooth; spread evenly into the bottom of the cooled crust. Refrigerate while making the ganache.
Ganache: Put the dark chocolate into a medium heatproof bowl. Heat the cream in the microwave or in a small saucepan over medium heat until it comes to a boil. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let it sit for at least one minute; whisk until smooth. Let it stand until slightly cooled, about 5 minutes. Spread the chocolate mixture over the filling and sprinkle with the reserved pistachio nuts. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. If not using immediately, cover with plastic wrap and keep refrigerated as long as overnight.
