Crispy Wontons (pork fried wontons)
Wonton mixture:
3/4 lb pork (ground)
8 can water chestnuts (finely chopped)
1/4 cup green onion (finely chopped)
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp starch (potato or corn)
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ginger root (grated)
1 package wonton skins (16 ounces)
Cooking oil for deep frying
1. Combine pork, water chestnuts, green onions, soy sauce, starch, salt and ginger in a mixing bowl, mix well. Place 1/2 teaspoonful of pork mixture in center of each wonton skin. Fold wonton skin over filling to form a triangle.
2. Heat oil in wok or large saucepan over medium-high heat to 375 degrees F. Deep fry wontons, a few at a time, 2 to 3 minutes, or until brown and crispy. Drain on a plate lined with paper towel. Serve warm with Japanese hot mustard and soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce, as desired.
Sweet and sour sauce:
1 tbsp cooking oil
1 tbsp ginger (grated)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
1 cup juice (pineapple or orange)
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tsp brown sugar (heaping)
1 tbsp soy sauce (light color)
1 tbsp starch (2 tbsp water mixed together)
1. Heat a medium saucepan over high heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the ginger and garlic. Stir-fry just until fragrant, and then add the juice, vinegar, brown sugar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil and cook until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the cornstarch and water mixture and bring to a boil until the sauce thickens, about 1 minute. Set aside for dipping.
Enjoy!
