Chef Christopher from The Collins Restaurant shares a recipe for crispy soft shell crab great for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS
• soft shell crab
• buttermilk
• Chinese Five Spice
• 1 tsp chives, minced
for fish flour
• 2 cups of all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic
• 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
• 2 teaspoons of black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of rubbed sage
• 1 teaspoon of dried thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne
• 2/3 cups of panko bread crumbs
for sriracha aioli
• 1 egg
• 1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon of dijon mustard
• 1 cup sunflower oil
• 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon of sriracha
• 1 teaspoon of garlic, minced
INSTRUCTIONS
Fish flour: combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Set aside
Sriracha Aioli: Put all ingredients (except Sriracha) into a tall narrow container.
Insert an immersion blender and push it all the way to the bottom of the jar. Turn it on to highest speed and do not move for 10 seconds.
After it begins to emulsify you can move blender to incorporate remaining oil on top. Once fully emulsified, add in Sriracha and pulse to combine. Set aside
Dredge softshell crab in Fish flour then coat in buttermilk and submerge back into fish flour.
Fry at 350 for 3-4 minutes (flipping once) or until crab is golden brown and crispy.
Remove from fryer and allow to drain completely.
Place in center of large plate and dust the crab and plate with chinese five spice
Drizzle Sriracha Aioli across entire dish and top with chives.