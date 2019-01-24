Crispy Mango Fish Rolls

Red Snapper .7 oz Thinly Cut / Raw

Salt 1/8 t

Black Pepper 1/8 t Finley Ground

Ripe Mango .4 oz Sliced Long / Skin On

Pickled Ginger .2 oz

Onion .2 oz Thinly Sliced

Red Cabbage .2 oz Thinly Sliced

Spring Roll Wrapper 1

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1/8 t Reserve

1. On a baking sheet, portion out all fish.

2. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Next, add all other ingredients to portioned fish.

4. Roll combined ingredients in Spring Roll Wrapper.

5. Seal with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

