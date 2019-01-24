Crispy Mango Fish Rolls
Red Snapper .7 oz Thinly Cut / Raw
Salt 1/8 t
Black Pepper 1/8 t Finley Ground
Ripe Mango .4 oz Sliced Long / Skin On
Pickled Ginger .2 oz
Onion .2 oz Thinly Sliced
Red Cabbage .2 oz Thinly Sliced
Spring Roll Wrapper 1
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1/8 t Reserve
1. On a baking sheet, portion out all fish.
2. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
3. Next, add all other ingredients to portioned fish.
4. Roll combined ingredients in Spring Roll Wrapper.
5. Seal with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.