Chef Phil the Grill of Trapp Haus shares a recipe for a tasty and easy to make appetizer full of cheesy flavor.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 box of mac and cheese, plus ingredients called for on box
• 1 cup of shredded cheddar
• 1 cup of Smoked brisket
• 1 cup of shredded mozzarella
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• Egg roll wrappers
• Vegetable oil, for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare mac and cheese according to instructions on box. While still warm, fold in cheeses until melted and smoked brisket. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool slightly, 10 minutes.
Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean surface in a diamond shape and moisten corners with drops of water. Add a heaping spoonful of mac and cheese. Fold up bottom half and tightly fold in sides. Gently roll, then seal with a couple drops of water. Repeat until no mac and cheese remains.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil (it should reach 1" up the side of pan) until it starts to bubble. Add egg rolls and fry until golden, 1 minute per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to cool slightly.
