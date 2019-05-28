Owner and Chef Jennifer Russo of the Market Restaurant and Bar shares a warm and creamy dish full of flavor.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 ears corn husked
• Olive oil, for brushing (about 1 tablespoon)
• 5 cups of water
• 1 tablespoon of salt, plus more for seasoning
• 1 1/2 cups of instant polenta
• 2 tablespoons of butter
• 1/2 cup of freshly grated Parmesan
• 1/4 teaspoon of fresh black pepper, plus more for seasoning
• Italian parsley minced
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Brush corn with oil, grill corn until charred in spots and tender, about 5 minutes on each side.
Remove from the grill and set aside to cool.
Place a saucepan with 5 cups of water and 1 tablespoon of salt onto a medium heat, bring the water to boil, and slowly stir in the polenta.
Reduce the heat and continue to stir for about 5 minutes until thickened and creamy. Add the butter and blend into the mixture. Stir in the cheese. Keep warm.
Cut the corn off of the cob and stir it into the cooked polenta. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve warm. Finish with Italian parsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.