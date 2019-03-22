Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast
1 loaf of Brioche, Challah or thick French Bread
4 eggs
1 cup half half
2 ounces butter, melted
Cheese Mixture:
½ pound cream cheese – room temperature
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp grand marnier, cognac or whiskey
Combine eggs and half and half in a bowl and beat to combine.
Slice bread into 1’ thick slices. Cut opening pockets in top and bottom of bread.
In a bowl, make cheese mixture by combining all ingredients.
Stuff cheese mixture into top and bottom pockets of bread.
Dip bread into egg and half and half mixture on both sides.
Heat frying pan over medium heat and melt butter.
Slide stuffed French toast into pan and cook slowly until browned on both sides and heated through.
May be done ahead and reaheated before serving.
Serves 6
Dried Plum and Black Cherry Sauce
½ pound prunes or dried plums, pitted and cut in half
1 ½ cups water
½ cup cherry puree, preferably black or red cherry
½ cup granulated sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp grand marnier, cognac or whiskey
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer for 30 minutes.
Can be prepared ahead of time and reheated
