Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe for an appetizer full of flavors of the coast.
INGREDIENTS
Honey lime dressing
• 1 cup of olive oil
• 1/3 cup of lime juice
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 2 teaspoons of Mexican oregano
• 2 tablespoons of honey
For salad
• 1 pound of crab meat
• 2 cups of fresh diced mango
• 1/2 cup of sliced red onion
• 1/2 cup of slivered radish
• 1/2 cup of julienne carrot
• 4 cups of baby arugula
• Tajin and cilantro oil to garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
For dressing
Put all ingredients in a blender on medium speed and blend for a minute until emulsified. Refrigerate until needed.
For salad
Toss everything for the salad in a large bowl and pour 1/2 cup of dressing and toss to coat and mix.
Divide into 8 plates as an appetizer or 4 plates for an entree. Sprinkle with Tajin and a bit of cilantro oil to garnish and serve chilled.
