Chef Gio Osso, owner of Virtu in Scottsdale, shares his recipe for this Cowboy Ribeye.

INGREDIENTS

For the peppers

• 6 Italian long sweet peppers or hatch chiles or similar

• 2 tablespoons of thinly sliced garlic

• 1/4 cup of olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

For the rib-eye

• 1 36-ounce cowboy rib-eye

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 head of garlic split

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1 bunch thyme

• Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Procedure for the peppers

Line up peppers in a baking dish. Toss in garlic, salt and pepper and a drizzle olive oil. Place in a 250-degree oven until peppers soften. Set aside.

Procedure for the rib-eye

Remove the steak from your fridge 30 minutes before cooking to come down to room temperature.

Season the steak liberally with salt and pepper. In a hot cast iron skillet, sear the steak on both sides. Add the butter, thyme and garlic and baste the steak turning a couple of times until desired temperature, 130 degrees for medium rare.

Remove steak from pan and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.

