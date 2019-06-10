Owner and Chef Gio Osso of Nico Heirloom Kitchen shares a wonderful recipe for a perfect rib-eye steak.
INGREDIENTS
For the peppers
• 6 Italian long sweet peppers or hatch chiles or similar
• 2 tablespoons of thinly sliced garlic
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
For the rib-eye
• 1 36-ounce cowboy rib-eye
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 1 head of garlic split
• 1/4 cup butter
• 1 bunch thyme
• Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Procedure for the peppers
Line up peppers in a baking dish. Toss in garlic, salt and pepper and a drizzle olive oil. Place in a 250-degree oven until peppers soften. Set aside.
Procedure for the rib-eye
Remove the steak from your fridge 30 minutes before cooking to come down to room temperature.
Season the steak liberally with salt and pepper. In a hot cast iron skillet, sear the steak on both sides. Add the butter, thyme and garlic and baste the steak turning a couple of times until desired temperature, 130 degrees for medium rare.
Remove steak from pan and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.
Welcome to the discussion.
