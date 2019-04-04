Cowboy Baby Backs Ribs
INGREDIENTS
2 racks baby back ribs
4 cups Brown Sugar Rub
2 cups water
1 smoking wood (pecan, cherry, hickory)
DIRECTIONS
1) Score back of ribs in 1” diamonds
2) Season generously with Brown Sugar Rub
3) In 6” deep metal pan place 2 cups of water in a metal pot and smoking wood
4) Place perforated pan in hotel pan with ribs
5) Cover with 2 x plastic and 2 x foil
6) Cook on 275 for 4 ½ hours
7) Remove from oven and open plastic to allow to cool
8) Brush generously with Cowboy BBW Sauce
9) Either finish ribs on the grill or broil in the oven on a sheet pan
Brown Sugar Rub
INGREDIENTS
1 cups brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
½ cup kosher salt
¼ cup black pepper
1 tbsp chili powder
1 tbsp onion powder
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp celery salt
DIRECTIONS
1. Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl
2. Label and store at room temperature
Cowboy BBQ
INGREDIENTS
1 quart Heinz Chili Sauce
2 cups Heinz Ketchup
1 cup yellow mustard
1 cup honey
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup molasses
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp liquid smoke
½ tbsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp granulated garlic
¼ cup dehydrated onion, minced in spice grinder
DIRECTIONS
1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil
2. turn heat down and simmer BBQ for 20 minutes, stirring constantly
Homemade Onion Rings
INGREDIENTS
1 large yellow onion
½ cup all purpose flour
¼ cup corn starch
1 cup panko bread crumbs
2 tbsp pecorino romano
1 tbsp finely chopped parsley
½ tsp red pepper flakes
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp black pepper
3 eggs
¼ cup buttermilk
DIRECTIONS
1. Lightly beat eggs and buttermilk in bowl; set aside
2. Combine flour and cornstarch in bowl. In another bowl combine panko, pecorino, parsley, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper
3. Slice Onion into ¾ inch rings
4. Dredge the onion rings in flour mixture, followed by the egg wash and finally in panko mixture
5. Place on parchment lined sheet pan
6. fry in 350 degree oil for 3 minutes until golden brown
