Chef Perry Rea from Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a simple recipe for marinated olives that are full of flavor.
INGREDIENTS
• ¼ cup of Queen Creek Olive Mill Arizona Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 2 tablespoons of Aged Balsamic Vinegar
• 2 tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar
• 3 bay leaves
• 1 teaspoon organic garlic chips
• zest from 1 orange
• 1 teaspoon dried oregano
• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
• ½ teaspoon dried chili flakes
• 3 cups of whole olives (cerignola arbequina, mission, picholine, manzanilla)
INSTRUCTIONS
Place the olives in a wide mouthed jar and set aside.
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.
Pour the olive oil mixture in the jar and shake to coat the olives.
Refrigerate for two hours.
For warm olives heat in a saucepan and serve with warm country bread and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.