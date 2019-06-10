Owner and Chef Gio Osso of Nico Heirloom Kitchen shares a cool recipe for a strawberry dessert.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pint of strawberries, stemmed and quartered
• 2 cups of granulated sugar
• 2 cups of heavy cream
• 1 cup of milk
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small pot, combine the sugar and strawberries. Cook until a strawberry syrup forms and strawberries become soft (approximately 5 minutes).
In another pot, bring the cream and milk to a scald.
Puree the strawberries in a blender and add to the cream milk mixture.
Bloom 12 gelatin sheets in ice water. Squeeze the water out of gelatin sheets and whisk into the strawberry cream mix until gelatin is completely dissolved. Pour mix into mason jars and refrigerate until firm.
You can serve as is or add some soft whipped cream to the top and a fresh strawberry for garnish.
