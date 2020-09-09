Owner and Chef Maggie Norris from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for shortbread cookies.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
• 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 cup flour
• 3 tablespoons yellow cornmeal
• 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon lime zest
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed for no longer than 3 minutes.
Add the vanilla and combine well.
Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, lime zest and salt.
Add the flour mixture all at once to the butter mixture.
Mix on low speed until the last bit of flour just disappears, being careful to not over mix the dough.
On a clean surface, roll the dough into a log, about 8” long and 2” in diameter.
Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and line a sheet tray with parchment paper.
Carefully slice the dough into 24 cookies (or as many as you can get out of the log), about ¼” thick.
Place on the cookie sheet with a little space in between each cookie (they won’t spread much).
Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges just begin to turn a light golden brown.
Transfer cookies to a cooling rack to cool completely.