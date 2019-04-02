Corn Bisque
Ingredients
Garlic 2 T Minced
Onion ¼ C Rough Chop
Ginger ¼ C Minced
Butter
Shellfish Stock 4 C
Corn Kernels 200 G Whole
Pimento 2 t Whole
Anise ½ EA Whole
Coriander 2 t Whole
Curry Powder 2 t
Salt 2 t
Habanero Powder ½ t
Thyme .6 OZ Bundled
Potato Starch 1 T
Lime Juice 35 G
Crème Fraiche 160 G
1. Sauté Garlic, Onion and Ginger in Butter.
2. Deglaze with 4 C Shellfish Stock.
3. Add 200 G Corn Kernels
4. In a sachet, add Pimento, Anise and Coriander. Add to stock with Tumeric, Salt and Habanero Powder.
5. Simmer 30 minutes covered on low.
6. Add bundle of Thyme. Simmer 10 minutes on low.
7. Remove sachet and bundle of Thyme. Discard.
8. Combine Potato Starch with 2 T Water. Add to pot. Bring to boil. Remove from heat.
9. Whisk in Lime Juice and Crème Fraiche.
Corn Whipped Cream
Ingredients
Water 4 C
Corn Core 4 EA Chopped
Agar 2 t
Garlic 2 T Minced
Ginger ¼ C Minced
Lime Juice 32 G
Butter 40 G
Salt 1 t
Pimento 1 t Ground
Heavy Cream 12 OZ Whipped
1. Put Water and Corn Cores in saucepot. Bring to a boil. Simmer on low for 1 Hour.
2. Strain out and discard solids.
3. Add Agar. Bring to boil for 3 minutes.
4. Reduce to 2 C of liquid.
5. Remove from heat, set aside.
6. Sauté Garlic and Ginger until fragrant – not browned.
7. Add Corn Stock, Lime Juice, Butter, Salt, and Pimento.
8. Use immersion blender to combine.
9. Pass thru fine sieve.
10. Refrigerate Corn Stock until cool.
11. Whip Heavy Cream and fold into Corn Stock
12. Covered airtight. Refrigerate to store.
