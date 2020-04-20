Owner and Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos from Essence Bakery Cafe shares an easy recipe for coconut granola.
INGREDIENTS
• 5 cups thick cut oats
• 3 cups coconut flakes, unsweetened
• 1 1/2 cups sliced or slivered almonds
• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
• 1/2 cup local honey
• 1 stick butter, unsalted
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Prepare 3 cookie sheet pans lined with parchment paper.
Melt butter in microwave until liquid and stir in honey.
Place oats in large bowl, stir in sea salt.
Stir melted butter and honey into oats, combine.
Pour oat mixture onto one sheet pan lined with parchment.
Toast for 10 minutes in oven, stir and continue to toast in oven for 10-15 more minutes or until golden brown.
Pour coconut flakes and almonds onto separate sheet pans lined with parchment and toast for 8-12 minutes or until light golden brown.
Combine oats, toasted almonds and coconut flakes.
Store granola for 1-2 weeks in cool, airtight container.
Can add dried fruit, chocolate or peanut butter chips or replace almonds with different type of nut.
Delicious with milk, yogurt, in salads or over ice cream.