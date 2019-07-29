Chef John of Castle Hot Springs the Harvest Restaurant shares a light and creamy squash bisque.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon of avocado oil
• 1 cup of white onion, diced into small chunks
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 shallot, minced
• 1 large squash, peeled, seeded and diced into large chunks (about 6 cups)
• 1 tablespoon of madras curry powder
• 1 tablespoon of sea salt
• 1 tablespoon of black pepper
• 1 can of coconut milk, 14 ounces
• 2 cups of vegetable stock
• 2 tablespoon of agave syrup or maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a large pot to medium heat. Add avocado oil, followed by onion, garlic, and shallot. Saute until onions are translucent and fragrant, about 3-5 minutes.
Add squash, curry, salt and pepper and cover with lid for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add coconut milk, vegetable stock, and agave syrup, bring to a low boil and cover for 10-15 minutes, until squash is fork tender.
Using either an immersion blender or a Vitamix, puree until creamy. If desired, pass through a chinois and return to medium heat. Adjust seasonings if necessary.
If desired, cool in fridge overnight and serve cold. Accompany with toasted pumpkin seeds, thai basil, or cream fraiche.
