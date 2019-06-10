Owner and Chef Gio Osso of Nico Heirloom Kitchen shares a recipe using different citrus fruits and tuna for a lovely salad.
INGREDIENTS
For the salad
• 1 ruby red grapefruit (segmented)
• 1 Lisbon lemon (segmented)
• 1 naval orange (segmented)
• 1 tangelo (segmented)
• 1 fennel bulb sliced thin
• 1 small red onion sliced thin
• 1 teaspoon of honey
• 2 tablespoons of chopped Marcona almonds
• 2 teaspoons of torn mint leaves
• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
For the tuna
• 2 - 6 ounces portions of tuna
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 1 teaspoon of brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons of ancho chile powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Procedure for the salad
When segmenting the citrus, safe all the excess juice. In a mixing bowl, combine the citrus, fennel, onion, almonds and mint.
In another mixing bowl, whisk together the excess citrus juice and honey. Once combined, slowly drizzle in the olive oil to make a dressing. Season with salt and pepper.
Procedure for the tuna
Mix the brown sugar, chile powder and salt. Season the tuna with this mixture and sear over high heat for 20 seconds on each side.
On your choice of plate, arrange the salad in the center of the plate. Slice the tuna and place around the salad.
Drizzle the dressing on and around the tuna. Bon Appetit!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.