Owner and Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares a wonderful recipe for french toast.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter plus more for browning French toast
• 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 cup whole milk
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• pinch of nutmeg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 8 -1” slices of brioche bread (I use @TraderJoes )
• Maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small skillet over medium heat, melt the butter.
Whisk in the brown sugar and cinnamon until well combined. Set aside.
In a medium shallow bowl or pie plate, whisk together milk, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.
With a rolling pin, flatten 8 slices of bread.
Spread about 1 tablespoon of sugar mixture on bread and tightly roll.
Transfer to a plate, seam side down.
Dunk the rolled bread in the egg mixture.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat.
Add about 1 tablespoon of butter and melt.
Add as many rolls into the pan as possible without overcrowding.
Brown the french toast on all sides.
Remove from the pan and distribute french toast rolls among 4 plates (2 rolls each).
Top with maple syrup and serve.