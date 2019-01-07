Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes
4 ounces sweet butter, cut into small pieces
6 ounces dark chocolate chips
2 eggs
2 egg yolks
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 ½ tsp dark rum
1 ½ TBSP sifted flour
6 ramekins, small soufflé cups or muffin tins greased and dusted with flour
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Combine chocolate and butter in medium size bowl. Place bowl with chocolate over pan of simmering water to create a double boiler. Melt chocolate and butter slowly, stir until smooth and melted. Combine eggs and egg yolks in medium size mixing bowl. Add sugar and mix with hand mixer or in mixer until pale yellow and thick. Add rum and vanilla extract. Add warm, melted chocolate to egg mixture. Sprinkle in flour and combine.
Place ramekins or soufflé cups on cookie sheet.
Divide chocolate mixture between the 6 ramekins and fill to top. Place chocolate filled ramekins in middle of oven and bake about 6-7 minutes until edges are set and puffed and soft feels a bit squishy. Remove from oven and allow to set for 1-2 minutes and turn cakes out onto serving dish.
Serve with whipped cream, fresh berries, caramel sauce or ice cream.
May be prepared in moulds ahead of time and kept in refrigerator for several hours.
Add 1-2 minutes to baking time.
Serves 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.