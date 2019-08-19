Owner and Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a tasty treat chocolate chip banana muffins.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour
• 1 teaspoon of baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
• 1 1/2 cups of mashed bananas (3 medium bananas)
• 1 tablespoon of vanilla
• 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
• 4 tablespoons of honey
• 1 tablespoon of olive oil
• 1 large egg
• 1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt
• 1 tablespoon of milk
• 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.
In a medium bowl whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
In a separate large bowl, mash bananas.
Then in same bowl with bananas, add honey, oil, vanilla, milk, Greek yogurt and egg. Mix until well combined.
Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
Fill muffin tin with batter almost to the top and bake until the toothpick inserted in the muffin comes out with a few crumbs attached, about 20-25 minutes.
Cool the muffins for 5 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely