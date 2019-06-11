Chef Charles of Hearth 61 from Mountain Shadows Resorts shares a mouth watering recipe for a chocolate cherry mousse.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 a pound of chocolate (at least 60% cocoa)
• 1 cup of whipping cream
• 5 eggs separated
• 1/3 cups of sugar
• 1 tablespoon of Grand Marnier (or Kahlua)
• 1/2 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract
• 1 pound of fresh cherries washed and pitted. Cut in quarters. (Save 8 whole cherries with the stem on and pitted from the bottom for garnish).
• Chocolate shavings
INSTRUCTIONS
Melt the chocolate in a bowl set over simmering water. Do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water.
Meanwhile, whip the cream to stiff peaks; take about half a cup or so out and save in a separate bowl for the topping; refrigerate.
Beat the egg whites with half of the sugar until they form stiff peaks; set aside.
In a separate bowl, beat the egg yolks with the remaining sugar until a pale ribbon forms. Whisk in chocolate, liqueur and vanilla.
Lightly whisk in about a third of the whipped cream to lighten the mixture; fold in the remaining cream very carefully (keeping the little bowl of the reserved cream aside for the topping). Fold the whites into the chocolate mixture.
To assemble: Transfer the mousse and reserved whipped cream into pastry bags (fit the whipped cream with a star tip if you have one).
Pipe some of the mousse into the bottom of 8 parfait glasses, follow with half of the cherries, then some reserved whipped cream. Finish with the remaining mousse and the remaining cherries. Refrigerate for at least two hours.
When ready to serve, top with the reserved whipped cream, some chocolate shavings and the reserved pitted cherry.
