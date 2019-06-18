Chef Christopher of Wrigley Mansion shares a recipe for a delicious chocolate cake.
INGREDIENTS
For cake
• 1 pound, 7 ounces of sugar
• 12 ounces of all-purpose flour
• Pinch of salt
• 7 ounces of cocoa powder (Valrhona)
• 1 ounce of baking soda
• 1/3 ounces of baking powder
• 13 ounces of buttermilk
• 5 eggs
• 12 ounces of fresh brewed coffee
• 6.5 ounces of melted butter
• 6 ounces of additional sugar for topping
• Mint leaf for garnish
For creme brulee
• 1 pint of cream
• 8 egg yolks
• 4 ounces of sugar
• Half a vanilla bean
INSTRUCTIONS
For cake
Blend all dry ingredients together.
Whisk buttermilk and eggs together and add coffee and butter.
Add to dry ingredients to wet ingredients and slowly combine by hand.
Bake at 340 degrees convection for 30 minutes.
Cut chocolate cake into half-inch squares and place loosely into shallow pan.
Pour crème brulee sauce over chocolate cake.
When firm, cut into circles with a 3” cutter.
Top with sugar and caramelize with a blowtorch.
For creme brulee
Temper yolk and sugar mixture with boiling cream.
Add mixture to remaining cream and cook until cream thickens.
