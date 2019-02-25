Chinois Special Scallops
~ Adapted from “The Wolfgang Puck Cookbook” Random House 1986 ~
Yield: 2 appetizer size servings
1 recipe Yellow Tomato Relish (recipe follows)
1 recipe Watercress Avocado Salad (recipe follows)
4 each Campari tomatoes, cut in quarters
4 each Sea scallops, approx. 1-1/2 oz. each
To taste Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp. Peanut oil
1. Spread the Yellow Tomato Relish on the bottom of a serving platter, reserving a little bit for the salad. Place the Watercress Avocado Salad in the center of the platter and surround with the Campari tomatoes. Sprinkle the Campari tomatoes with a few grains of salt.
2. Season the scallops with salt and pepper; set aside. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat and add the oil. Place the scallops in the hot pan; do not try to move the scallops immediately as they are prone to stick. Instead allow them to brown undisturbed, and after a minute or so they will release themselves from the pan. Brown well on one side, turn over and cook another minute until the scallops are medium rare to medium; springy to the touch. Do not overcook.
3. Arrange the scallops attractively on the platter and serve.
Yellow Tomato Relish
1 small Shallot
2-4 each Yellow tomatoes
1 small Jalapeno, stem and seeds removed
2 inch piece Cucumber, peeled
1 inch piece Carrot
1 inch piece Daikon (substitute radish)
1 inch piece Red Bell pepper
2 Tbsp. Peanut oil
2 tsp. Ginger, finely chopped
2 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
2 tsp Rice wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. Soy sauce
1 Tbsp. Sake
As needed Lime, juice and zest
1. Cut all vegetables into very fine dice, 1/8” or smaller. Place in a mixing bowl.
2. Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat. Add the peanut oil, ginger and garlic. Sauté a minute or so to release their flavors, add to the tomato mixture.
3. Add the rice vinegar, soy and sake, mix well. Taste, and add lime juice until proper balance is achieved, add the zest. This vinaigrette should have the consistency of a light relish with not much liquid.
Watercress Avocado Salad
2 cups Watercress
1 Tbsp. Cilantro, rough chop
1 Tbsp. Mint, rough chop
1 each Avocado, cut into ¾” chunks
As needed Yellow Tomato Relish (recipe included)
To taste Kosher salt
1. Place the watercress, cilantro and mint in a small mixing bowl. Dress with just enough of the relish to coat each leaf. Add the avocado and a few grains of salt, carefully mix together.
