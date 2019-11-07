Inspired by The Wolfgang Puck Cookbook" Chef Chuck from Mountain Shadows Resorts shares a wonderful recipe for scallops.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 recipe for Yellow Tomato Relish (recipe follows)
• 1 recipe for Watercress Avocado Salad (recipe follows)
• 4 campari tomatoes, cut in quarters
• 4 Sea scallops, approx. 1-1/2 oz. each
• To taste kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
• 2 tablespoons of peanut oil
for yellow tomato relish
• 1 shallot
• 2-4 yellow tomatoes
• 1 small jalapeno, stem and seeds removed
• 2-inch pieces of cucumber, peeled
• 1-inch pieces of carrot
• 1-inch pieces of daikon (substitute radish)
• 1-inch pieces of red bell pepper
• 2 tablespoons of peanut oil
• 2 teaspoons of ginger, finely chopped
• 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons of rice wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon of sake
• As needed lime, juice and zest
for watercress avocado salad
• 2 cups of watercress
• 1 tablespoon of cilantro, rough chop
• 1 tablespoon of mint, rough chop
• 1 Avocado, cut into ¾” chunks
• As needed yellow tomato relish
• To taste kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Spread the yellow tomato relish on the bottom of a serving platter, reserving a little bit for the salad.
Place the watercress avocado salad in the center of the platter and surround with the campari tomatoes.
Sprinkle the campari tomatoes with a few grains of salt.
Season the scallops with salt and pepper; set aside.
Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat and add the oil.
Place the scallops in the hot pan; do not try to move the scallops immediately as they are prone to stick.
Instead allow them to brown undisturbed, and after a minute or so they will release themselves from the pan.
Brown well on one side, turn over and cook another minute until the scallops are medium rare to medium; springy to the touch. Do not overcook.
Arrange the scallops attractively on the platter and serve.
for yellow tomato relish
Cut all vegetables into very fine dice, 1/8” or smaller. Place in a mixing bowl.
Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat.
Add the peanut oil, ginger and garlic.
Sauté a minute or so to release their flavors, add to the tomato mixture.
Add the rice vinegar, soy and sake, mix well.
Taste, and add lime juice until proper balance is achieved, add the zest.
This vinaigrette should have the consistency of a light relish with not much liquid.
for watercress avocado salad
Place the watercress, cilantro and mint in a small mixing bowl.
Dress with just enough of the relish to coat each leaf.
Add the avocado and a few grains of salt, carefully mix together.