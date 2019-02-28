Chilled Avocado and Cucumber Soup with Lime Crema
Makes about 8 cups
Ingredients
Soup:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup coarsely chopped white onion
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 hot house cucumber, peeled and coarsely chopped (about 3 cups)
2 poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded, and diced
4 cups chicken stock
1 serrano chile, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
2 avocados
¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
Lime Crema:
1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon lime zest
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Procedure
Soup: In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat; add onions, then garlic, and sauté until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add cucumber and cook 5 minutes more. Add poblano chiles and stock. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer until cucumbers are tender, about 10 minutes. Add serrano, lime juice, and cilantro and allow to cool. Pit the avocados and scoop the flesh into a blender or food processor. Add the cooled soup and purée until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the yogurt. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate.
Crema: In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lime zest and lime juice.
To serve, spoon the soup into bowls or “shooter” glasses and top with a dollop of the crema. Serve either cold or at room temperature.
