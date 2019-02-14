Chicken Under the Brick
1 whole chicken Cut in half
½ pound Broccoli Rabe
1 tsp Sliced garlic
Pinch Chili flakes
1 ea Shallots, sliced
4ea Red (B-size) potatoes, halved
1 ea Small artisan sourdough loaf
1ea Lemon
4ea Parsley sprigs
1qt Chicken stock
8oz. Whole butter (cubed)
Zuzu Exotic Sauce
1ea Yellow onion
3ea Garlic cloves
1ea Manzano peppers - no seeds or stems
½# Yellow jalapeño – no seeds or stems
1/2cup White sugar
2cup Orange juice
Water
Salt and white peppercorns
Directions for ZuZu Exotic Sauce
Take all the vegetables and clean to even sizes. Place all ingredients in a pot and simmer for three hours until all ingredients are soft. Put all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt and white peppercorns to taste.
Directions for the Chicken
Break the chicken into two halves. Season with salt and pepper and dry the skin as much as you can. Get a cast iron pan over medium-high heat and place chicken in, skin side down. Weight the top with a foil wrapped brick and place in a 350-degree oven to finish cooking. Once chicken is done, remove brick and place chicken skin side up to rest. In the same pan, add the chicken stock and to deglaze the pan and reduce by ¾. Whisk in 4 oz. of cubed butter and season with salt, lemon and chopped parsley. In a new cast iron skillet, return heat to medium and add 1 oz of canola oil. Add shallots, garlic and chili flake and saute for 1 minute. Then add the broccoli rabe, salt and pepper and cook until hot and caramelized. In a small bowl toss, red B-size potatoes with oil, salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and roast in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes until tender. Place broccoli rabe on the plate and lay chicken over the top. Place roasted potatoes around the chicken and ladle chicken sauce over the top. Serve with ZuZu Exotic Sauce on the side.
Brussel Sprout and Honeycrisp Apple Salad
2cup Shaved brussels sprouts blanched
.5cup Arugula
1ea Honey crisp apple, shaved
1ea Watermelon radish, shaved
2oz Pomegranate seeds
2oz Marcona almonds
1oz Spanish Manchego cheese
1oz Champagne vinaigrette
Champagne Vinaigrette
3oz Champagne vinegar
1tsp Dijon mustard
1ea Shallot
9oz. Blended oil
Directions for the vinaigrette
Add first three ingredients in the blender and puree smooth. Then drizzle oil in slowly to fully emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.
Directions for the Salad
Toss all ingredients in a bowl except the cheese. Add dressing and toss to incorporate everything. Shave cheese with a peeler and lay over the top. Bon Appétit!
