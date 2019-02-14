Chicken Under the Brick 

1 whole chicken Cut in half

½ pound Broccoli Rabe

1 tsp Sliced garlic

Pinch Chili flakes

1 ea Shallots, sliced

4ea Red (B-size) potatoes, halved

1 ea Small artisan sourdough loaf

1ea Lemon

4ea Parsley sprigs

1qt Chicken stock

8oz. Whole butter (cubed)

Zuzu Exotic Sauce

1ea Yellow onion

3ea Garlic cloves

1ea Manzano peppers - no seeds or stems

½# Yellow jalapeño – no seeds or stems

1/2cup White sugar

2cup Orange juice

Water

Salt and white peppercorns

Directions for ZuZu Exotic Sauce

Take all the vegetables and clean to even sizes. Place all ingredients in a pot and simmer for three hours until all ingredients are soft. Put all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Season with salt and white peppercorns to taste.

Directions for the Chicken

Break the chicken into two halves. Season with salt and pepper and dry the skin as much as you can. Get a cast iron pan over medium-high heat and place chicken in, skin side down. Weight the top with a foil wrapped brick and place in a 350-degree oven to finish cooking. Once chicken is done, remove brick and place chicken skin side up to rest. In the same pan, add the chicken stock and to deglaze the pan and reduce by ¾. Whisk in 4 oz. of cubed butter and season with salt, lemon and chopped parsley. In a new cast iron skillet, return heat to medium and add 1 oz of canola oil. Add shallots, garlic and chili flake and saute for 1 minute. Then add the broccoli rabe, salt and pepper and cook until hot and caramelized. In a small bowl toss, red B-size potatoes with oil, salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and roast in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes until tender. Place broccoli rabe on the plate and lay chicken over the top. Place roasted potatoes around the chicken and ladle chicken sauce over the top. Serve with ZuZu Exotic Sauce on the side.

Brussel Sprout and Honeycrisp Apple Salad

2cup Shaved brussels sprouts blanched

.5cup Arugula

1ea Honey crisp apple, shaved

1ea Watermelon radish, shaved

2oz Pomegranate seeds

2oz Marcona almonds

1oz Spanish Manchego cheese

1oz Champagne vinaigrette

Champagne Vinaigrette

3oz Champagne vinegar

1tsp Dijon mustard

1ea Shallot

9oz. Blended oil

Directions for the vinaigrette

Add first three ingredients in the blender and puree smooth. Then drizzle oil in slowly to fully emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.

Directions for the Salad

Toss all ingredients in a bowl except the cheese. Add dressing and toss to incorporate everything. Shave cheese with a peeler and lay over the top. Bon Appétit!

