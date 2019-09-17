Owner and Chef Lori Hashimoto of Hana Japanese Eatery shares a healthy recipe for chicken lettuce wraps.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1-pound of ground chicken

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 onion, diced

• 1/4 cup of hoisin sauce

• 2 tablespoons of soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger

• 1 tablespoon of Sriracha, optional

• 1 (8-ounce) can of whole water chestnuts, drained and diced

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 head of butter lettuce

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Add ground chicken and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the chicken as it cooks; drain excess fat.

Stir in garlic, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger and Sriracha until onions have become translucent, about 1-2 minutes.

Stir in chestnuts and green onions until tender, about 1-2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To serve, spoon several tablespoons of the chicken mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf, like a taco.

Enjoy!

