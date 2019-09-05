Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares an easy recipe for chicken lettuce cups.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil
• 1-pound of ground chicken
• 5 ounces crimini mushrooms, stemmed and finely chopped
• 1/2 cup of finely diced onion
• 8 ounce can of water chestnuts, drained and finely diced
• 1 1/2 teaspoons of minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon of minced ginger
• salt and pepper to taste
• 5 tablespoons of hoisin sauce
• 2 tablespoons of soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar
• 2 teaspoons of sesame oil
• 1/3 cup of sliced green onions
• 1 head butter lettuce leaves separated
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small bowl, whisk together the hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil. Pour the sauce over the ground chicken mixture and toss to coat evenly.
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cook the chicken for 5-6 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spatula, until mostly cooked through.
Add the mushrooms and onion to the pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.
Stir in the water chestnuts, garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 more minute.
Pour the sauce over the ground chicken mixture and toss to coat evenly.
Sprinkle the green onions over the chicken mixture.
Spoon the chicken into the lettuce leaves and serve.